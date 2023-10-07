Week in Review: Substantial Damage from Citrus Thrips & Tracking New Strawberry Threat

Cooperative Extension Area Citrus IPM Advisor, Sandipa Gautam told AgNet West that citrus thrips have been more difficult to control over the last several years. Pistachio acreage in California is projected to reach more than 811,000 acres in 2031 and production is forecasted to reach 2.08 billion pounds. Research Plant Pathologist at the USDA Agricultural Research Service, Peter Henry said one of the first steps has been to identify all the fields that are affected by the pathogen. The California Department of Food and Agriculture has imposed a quarantine in Ventura County due to the discovery of Huanglongbing. Stay informed about the latest agricultural issues by subscribing to the newsletter.

Related