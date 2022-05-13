Week in Review: Strong Pistachio Shipments & Action Taken on Port Fees

President of American Pistachio Growers, Richard Matoian said that shipping data through March shows positive movement for pistachios. Efforts to address detention and demurrage fees are moving forward at both the state and federal levels. A recent event brought together for than 400 people representing a wide array of interests to discuss the impact of the Sustainable Groundwater Management Act at the “Save Our Communities” meeting in Visalia. Researchers are working to learn more about potential alternative nematode control options that can be used in California carrot production. Get all of the agricultural headlines of the week directly in your inbox by subscribing to the newsletter.

Related