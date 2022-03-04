Week in Review: Snowpack Well Below Average & Ag Impacts from Biden Address

The third snow survey of the season conducted by the Department of Water Resources reflected two consecutive months of largely dry conditions. During President Biden’s State of the Union address, the president highlighted his plan to help the nation’s economy, speaking on supply chains, American manufacturing, and immigration. Ukraine’s invasion by Russian forces is creating significant turmoil in grain prices and uncertainty within the fertilizer industry. All of the major agricultural headlines can be found directly in your inbox by subscribing to the newsletter.

