Week in Review: Snowpack Still Below Average & Conservation Stewardship Opportunities Now Available

The second snow survey of the season at Phillips Station highlighted a lack of snow for the current water year. Governor Gavin Newsom unveiled the $291.5 billion budget on January 10, and many in the industry are evaluating how the budget will affect agriculture. California ranchers have the opportunity to make improvements to their operations through NRCS’ Conservation Stewardship Program. Farm employers are reducing the hours of overtime worked by their employees due to hourly limitations established by AB 1066. The California Water Commission has approved a white paper focusing on an overall water strategy to safeguard water supplies during future droughts. Get all the biggest agricultural headlines of the week in your inbox by subscribing to the newsletter.

