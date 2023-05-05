Week in Review: Snowpack Remains Strong & New Fusarium Resistant Strawberries

The Department of Water Resources recently measured a snow depth of 59 inches with a snow water equivalent of 30 inches at Phillips Station. The University of California, Davis has several new varieties of strawberries available that are resistant to Fusarium wilt. Groundwater sustainability plans for 12 non-critically overdrafted groundwater basins have been approved by the Department of Water Resources. Governor Gavin Newsom made some significant administrative adjustments in response to the influx of storm systems that came through California. Subscribe to the weekly newsletter to receive the latest agricultural headlines every week.

