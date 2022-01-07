Week in Review: Snowpack Over 140% of Average and Port of Oakland Improvements Coming

The most recent snowpack survey shows a substantial increase in snow from previous years, due to early winter storms. The Port of Oakland is making moves to help relieve some of the pressure on agricultural exports. Increasing frequencies of diamondback moth issues in cole crops highlight the importance of an integrated pest management approach. The Biden-Harris Administration announced it will be investing $1 billion to improve conditions in the meat processing sector. Subscribe to the weekly newsletter to receive all of the biggest headlines in agriculture.

