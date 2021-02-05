Week in Review: Snowpack Below Average, Wineries Face Statewide Wastewater Rule

California experienced some important snowpack increases but levels are still below average according to the most recent snow survey. A new set of winery wastewater guidelines will be imposed on a statewide basis. The U.S. Department of Agriculture announced that payments under the Coronavirus Food Assistance Program are being suspended. Industry members are being asked to provide information as part of an ongoing citrus survey centered on growers’ knowledge of Asian citrus psyllid and Huanglongbing. The San Joaquin Valley Air Pollution Control District is considering making changes to ag burn regulations. Subscribe to the weekly newsletter to receive the latest agricultural headlines directly in your inbox.

