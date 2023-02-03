Week in Review: Snowpack at 200% of Average & SWP Allocation Up to 30%

Readings from the California Department of Water Resources indicate that three weeks of storms have brought significant improvements to the California snowpack. The comment period on the Proposed Interim Decisions for 11 rodenticide active ingredients will close on February 13. State Water Project contractors have not been allocated more than 30 percent since 2019 and it has been nearly 20 years since a 100 percent allocation was issued. The Sustainable Pest Management Roadmap for California was recently unveiled as an outline for transitioning away from what are classified as “high-risk pesticides.” Get the latest agricultural headlines directly in your inbox by subscribing to the newsletter.

Related