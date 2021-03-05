Week in Review: Snow and Water Levels Nowhere Near Average, Ag Burning to End

The latest snow survey highlighted the disparity in California snow levels between regions. The California Air Resources Board (CARB) voted to approve the plan to end agricultural burning in the San Joaquin Valley. Researchers at the University of California, Davis have bred a new walnut variety for California growers. California cotton acreage is expected to decline significantly this year, with forecasts calling for a decrease of 25 percent in overall acreage. The Preliminary Grape Crush Report for 2020 was recently released and shows a decline of nearly 14 percent from the year prior. Subscribe to the weekly newsletter for all the major headlines in agriculture.

Related