Week in Review: Smaller Almond Crop Forecasted & USDA Addresses Disaster Losses

The latest subjective almond forecast from the U. S. Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) National Agricultural Statistics Service indicates a slight drop from last year. The USDA is providing approximately $6 billion in natural disaster assistance to commodity and specialty crop producers. Beef exports totaled 126,285 metric tons in March, with value increasing 33 percent to a new record of $1.07 billion. During a farm visit in Illinois, President Joe Biden announced a series of actions to help support domestic crop production. Certified organic producers and handlers, along with those transitioning to organic production, have two assistance opportunities available. Subscribe to the weekly newsletter to receive the latest agricultural headlines directly in your inbox.

