Week in Review: Sites Project Progressing & Audit Highlights Shortcomings of CA Water Management

The State Water Resources Control Board has determined that the Sites Reservoir water rights application is officially complete. The specialty crop industry wants farm bill funding for research and new programs, but lawmakers ask where that money is to come from. An audit was conducted on the Department of Water Resources and the State Water Resources Control Board in its administration of water supplies. The U.S. Trade Representative is keeping specialty crops in focus for trade deals and working on disputes under the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement. UC Davis Professor and Agricultural economist, Dr. Daniel Sumner believes the most important priority is to continue to attract innovative people to agriculture. Subscribe to the weekly newsletter to receive the latest agricultural headlines every week.

