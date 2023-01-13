Week in Review: Simultaneous Drought & Flood Emergencies, More Funding for Sites Project

Even as California receives massive amounts of rainfall, rural communities are still experiencing drought impacts. The Sites Reservoir Project has recently received an additional $80 million through the Water Infrastructure Improvements for the Nation Act. Ranch manager for Marthedal Enterprises, Austin Hubbell sees ag partnerships as being crucial to the progression of the raisin industry in allowing growers to take initiative and help find solutions to production challenges. John Deere has signed a memorandum of understanding with the American Farm Bureau Federation that addresses the right to repair equipment. Get all of the agricultural headlines of the week directly in your inbox by subscribing to the newsletter.

