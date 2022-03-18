Week in Review: Shipping Costs and Carrier Consolidation & New Fertilizer Grant Program

Ocean carrier consolidation appears to be a contributing factor for the substantial increase in shipping costs that began in the middle of 2020. It has taken some time for tree nut growers to become more receptive to implementing a cover crop system in their orchards. The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) will be supporting domestic fertilizer production this summer through a new grant program. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) is discontinuing surveillance sampling of leafy greens grown in Salinas Valley. Get all of the agricultural headlines of the week directly in your inbox by subscribing to the newsletter.

Related