Week in Review: Second Straight Year of Almond Acreage Decline & Farm Bill Gets Extended

A recent report shows that California’s almond acreage experienced a substantial drop for the second consecutive year. In a decisive move to avert a government shutdown, the U.S. Senate overwhelmingly approved a short-term extension of the 2018 Farm Bill, securing a crucial 87-11 vote. The Sites Project Authority has officially certified the Final Environmental Impact Report and given the go-ahead to the Sites Reservoir Project. Pilot projects through the Partnerships for Climate-Smart Commodities from the U.S. Department of Agriculture provide valuable support to producers. Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack announced the next steps in USDA’s efforts to bolster U.S. agricultural trade, including the department’s planned trade missions for 2024. Subscribe to the weekly newsletter to get the latest agricultural headlines in your inbox every week.

