Week in Review: Second Chances with USDA Programs, Build Back Better Moves Forward

The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) allows producers and rural communities to make a second effort in applying for assistance. Ag groups are reacting to the Environmental Protection Agency’s proposed rule to replace the Navigable Waters Protection Rule. Senate Ag Committee Chair Debbie Stabenow applauded the House of Representatives for passing President Biden’s Build Back Better Act. All of the major agricultural headlines can be found directly in your inbox by subscribing to the newsletter.

Related