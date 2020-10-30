Week in Review: Safflower as Dairy Forage and Addressing ACP Finds North of Grapevine

Researchers at UC Davis are looking at the potential of growing safflower as a winter forage crop for dairies. Local and state officials are working to address the recent uptick in trappings of Asian citrus psyllid found north of the Grapevine. The Association of California Water Agencies recently submitted a document to Governor Gavin Newsom highlighting the need to reprioritize voluntary agreements. With 2020 quickly coming to a close, industry members are looking ahead at some of the labor concerns coming in 2021. Subscribe to the weekly newsletter to receive all of the biggest headlines in agriculture.

