Week in Review: Responding to New Citrus Disease & Federal Order Helps CA Dairy Producers

State and federal officials are collaborating in the development of a regulatory response to the new citrus disease in California. Director of Regulatory and Economic Affairs for the California Milk Producers Council, Geoff Vanden Heuvel looked into the economics of how the federal order compares to the previous state system. Industry members are being encouraged to participate in the development process of a new farm labor stabilization and protection pilot grant program. Agricultural groups have issued support for the CREAATE Act and its purpose to support further development of export markets. Get all of the agricultural headlines of the week directly in your inbox by subscribing to the newsletter.

