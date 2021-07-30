Week in Review: Regulatory Costs Triple, CA FAIR Plan Expanded, WHIP+ Extension Moves Forward

A study tracking regulatory costs in California between 2012 and 2018 was recently released, with striking findings. Governor Gavin Newsom has signed Senate Bill 11, aimed at helping producers acquire some form of wildfire insurance. The House Agriculture Committee has approved an $8.5 billion disaster assistance bill that will expand aid offered to producers. The Federal Trade Commission is going to become more actively engaged when it comes to the right to repair. A new campaign called ‘No Water = No Crops’ from Western Growers features stories from several California growers about their struggles related to the drought. Get all of the agricultural headlines of the week directly in your inbox by subscribing to the newsletter.

