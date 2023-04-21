Week in Review: Red Scale Season Late This Year & Basin Impacts of Storms

California red scale management approaches could be significantly different for citrus growers this year. Negotiations between the International Longshore and Warehouse Union (ILWU) and the Pacific Maritime Association (PMA) continue to be tenuous. California’s wet water year could have some sizable implications when it comes to groundwater levels. The California Department of Pesticide Regulation confirmed that pesticide use in the state has once again declined in a recent report. The Opportunities for Fairness in Farming Act was introduced this session by a group of Senators looking to make changes to agricultural checkoff programs. Subscribe to the weekly newsletter to receive the latest agricultural headlines every week.

