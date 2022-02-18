Week in Review: Record Ag Exports & Farmers’ Feelings on WOTUS Revision

According to trade information from the U.S. Department of Commerce, ag exports set a new record in 2021. The proposed revision to the “Waters of the United States” (WOTUS) definition is continuing to draw comments from the agricultural industry. The U.S. Department of Agriculture trade officials and other American companies within the agriculture industry will make their way to Dubai for the first U.S. trade mission in two years. All of the major agricultural headlines can be found directly in your inbox by subscribing to the newsletter.

