Week in Review: Rally Against AB 616, New Pesticide Notification System Developing

The California Department of Pesticide Regulation has been provided with a budget of $10 million for the development of a statewide notification system. California Farm Bureau Federation brings industry members together at the California State Capitol for a rally against AB 616. Instances of branched broomrape in California have been increasing in recent years, creating significant concern for growers. The $1 trillion infrastructure bill making its way through Congress contains several provisions important to agricultural production. All of the top agricultural news can be found weekly in your inbox by subscribing to the newsletter.

