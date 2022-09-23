Week in Review: Rain Creates Concerns for Raisins & Navel Orange Forecast Increases

Many growers were thankful that California received some much-needed rain; however, the early-season storm system that came through could create issues for raisin grapes. While earlier season pumpkins seem to have developed nicely, the last heatwave in California may create some issues for the rest of the crop. As part of the continued effort to increase food safety, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration will be conducting targeted sampling of leafy greens. The Navel orange forecast from the California Department of Food and Agriculture is up 19 percent from last year. Subscribe to the weekly newsletter to receive the latest agricultural headlines directly in your inbox.

