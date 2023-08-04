Week in Review: Quarantine Established for New Pest & Citrus Forecast Declines

First quarantine in the Western Hemisphere for Tau fruit fly was enacted in Los Angeles County. The recent citrus forecast from the U.S. Department of Agriculture highlights a small decline in overall production. Several California water projects are receiving additional federal funding through the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law. The new Luna UCR avocado variety developed at UC Riverside offers valuable attributes for growers. The Department of Water Resources recently announced the approval of additional groundwater sustainability plans. Subscribe to the weekly newsletter to get the latest agricultural headlines in your inbox every week.

Related