Week in Review: Proposed Changes to CVP & Slow Month for Nut Shipments

The Bureau of Reclamation is hosting a series of events to garner public feedback about the future of water management projects. Nut shipments have remained strong throughout the year, despite a decline in June. Recently announced FAIR Plan reforms are intended to help a variety of groups, including homeowners, condo associations, farms, and businesses. The California Department of Food and Agriculture's Office of Environmental Farming & Innovation is now accepting applications for various dairy and livestock sustainability incentive grants.

