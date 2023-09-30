Week in Review: Potential Calamity for California Citrus & Expanding Opportunities for Almonds

President of the California Citrus Quality Council, Jim Cranney said Egyptian oranges and tangerines would be problematic for California growers. President and CEO of the Almond Alliance, Aubrey Bettencourt highlighted various efforts to expand opportunities for almonds. Sutton Hunter with the California Canning Peach Association said after a rocky start to the season yield totals ultimately came in larger than last year. This year’s FIRA USA attracted more than 1,500 people to learn about innovative agricultural equipment and what’s on the horizon for the future of farming. Subscribe to the weekly newsletter to get the latest agricultural headlines in your inbox every week.

