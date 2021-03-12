Week in Review: Port Issues Being Addressed and H-2A Reform Legislation Introduced

Federal Maritime Commissioner officials are moving forward with an investigation into port issues in California. The Farm Workforce Modernization Act has been reintroduced in the U.S. House of Representatives. Lawmakers have recently reintroduced legislation to provide cattle producers with more pricing information and ensure appropriate regionally negotiated cash trade. Researchers are evaluating alternative methods for addressing tadpole shrimp which can be particularly problematic during the seedling stage when they feed on germinating rice seeds. All of the major agricultural headlines can be found directly in your inbox by subscribing to the newsletter.

