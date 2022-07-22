Week in Review: Pistachio Expectations Decline & Mitigating Red Scale in Citrus

Expectations for California’s pistachio crop have waned over the past few weeks, but 2022 is still projected to be a strong year. The U.S. International Trade Commission (ITC) has rejected a proposal to increase tariffs on fertilizer imports from Russia, Trinidad, and Tobago. Citrus producers are working to address California red scale populations, as second-generation crawlers have emerged in the San Joaquin Valley. State and national agricultural leaders joined Republican lawmakers in urging the Senate to pass legislation to build on the Farm Workforce Modernization Act. Get all of the latest agricultural headlines directly in your inbox by subscribing to the newsletter.

