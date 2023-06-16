Week in Review: Phase 2 of LandFlex is Available & Success with Cover Cropping in Tomatoes

VP of Environmental Science and Resources at Braga Fresh, Eric Morgan said their cover cropping system in tomatoes is showing promise. President and CEO of the Almond Alliance of California, Aubrey Bettencourt said the next round of LandFlex has been announced. Labor negotiations between the International Longshore and Warehouse Union and the Pacific Maritime Association continue creating uncertainty. The International Fresh Produce Association wants to see more funding for specialty crops in the farm bill. Get the latest agricultural headlines directly in your inbox by subscribing to the newsletter.

