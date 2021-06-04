Week in Review: Pallet Shortage Problems & Lt. Governor Hears Farm Water Concerns

Pallet shortages are adding to the list of transportation challenges facing the food and agriculture industry, as growers and shippers struggle to keep up with demand. Several industry leaders recently expressed agricultural water concerns to California Lieutenant Governor Eleni Kounalakis. Industry groups have expressed concern about proposed changes to federal tax policy, sending a letter to Congressional leadership outlining the issues it could create for agriculture. Tomato growers are being asked to assist with ongoing research looking at the interaction between root-knot nematodes and fusarium wilt. All of the week’s most important headlines can be found directly in your inbox by subscribing to the newsletter.

Related