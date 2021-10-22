Week in Review: Newsom Addresses Port Congestion, Changing COVID Protocols for Employers

After months of port congestion creating supply chain challenges, Governor Gavin Newsom has taken action to address the issue. COVID expectations for employers could be on the horizon after recent action by the California Division of Occupational Safety and Health. The new ELAP Feed Transportation Producer Tool helps ranchers determine estimated payments as part of the program. Reclamation announced the reinitiation of consultation on its Long-Term Operation of the Central Valley Project and State Water Project. All of the major agricultural headlines can be found directly in your inbox by subscribing to the newsletter.

