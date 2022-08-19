Week in Review: New Water Strategy & A Good Year for Cotton So Far

Governor Gavin Newsom unveiled a new water strategy for California to address drought conditions created by extreme weather patterns. Despite the various challenges related to water and labor, California cotton growers are making the best of it. Tomato growers dealing with branched broomrape are likely to have another mitigation strategy available to them for the next cropping season. Table grape production in California demonstrates how breeding innovations keep the industry moving forward. All of the top agricultural news can be found weekly in your inbox by subscribing to the newsletter.

