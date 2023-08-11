Week in Review: New Tomato Cost Study Available & New Canadian Import Requirements for Lettuce

A new study from the UC Davis Department of Agricultural and Resource Economics and UC Cooperative Extension highlights production cost increases for processing tomatoes. Canada will once again be implementing additional import requirements for romaine lettuce from the Salinas Valley region. An executive order was recently signed by Governor Gavin Newsom to help California better prepare for the next wet season. EPA Administrator Michael Regan noted that the Clean Air Act highlights Congress’ concern regarding attempts by manufacturers to impede the ability to repair equipment. Blue Diamond Growers is expanding their sustainability efforts with support from the U.S. Department of Agriculture. Get all of the latest agricultural headlines sent to your inbox by subscribing to the newsletter.

