Week in Review: New Sick Leave Rules & Turkey to Increase Almond Tariffs

Governor Gavin Newsom recently signed Senate Bill 616 into law, ushering in significant changes to paid sick leave requirements. Turkey has announced plans to raise tariffs on U.S. inshell and shelled almonds. The Department of Water Resources has issued determinations on groundwater sustainability plans for 17 non-critically overdrafted basins. In a positive turn for California's citrus industry, the initial forecast for the 2023–24 navel orange season is 74 million cartons.

