Week in Review: New Shipping Options for Almonds & Land Fallowing Projections Increase

A new joint venture across industries is creating new shipping options for almond producers. The lack of available water supplies could increase the amount of agricultural land fallowing than previously estimated. The U.S. House of Representatives has passed the Ocean Shipping Reform Act by a vote of 369 to 42, sending it to President Biden’s desk. More than 20 agricultural organizations are calling for a more targeted approach to improving water supply availability. Amidst ongoing drought conditions, development of the Sites Reservoir Project continues to move forward. Subscribe to the weekly newsletter to receive all of the biggest headlines in agriculture every week.

