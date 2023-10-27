Week in Review: New Pest for Tree Nuts & MRL Concerns in Citrus

A new tree nut pest poses a risk as it can be easily mistaken for the dried fruit beetle, which is within the same genus but has less impact on nuts. President of the California Citrus Quality Council, Jim Cranney said certain markets can be more challenging than others for MRL standards. The walnut industry may be poised for a rebound after the Walnut Bargaining Association revised its minimum price recommendation. Multiple fruit fly quarantines have been expanded by the California Department of Food and Agriculture. Subscribe to the weekly newsletter to get the latest agricultural headlines in your inbox every week.

