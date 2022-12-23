Week in Review: New Incentive Program to Navigate Drought & $200M to Expand Ag Trade

The new LandFlex program from the California Department of Water Resources (DWR) seeks to reduce groundwater demand through incentives. The Water Resources Development Act (WRDA) of 2022 is now making its way to President Joe Biden to be signed into law. More than 60 agricultural groups are receiving funding from the U.S. Department of Agriculture to help expand export markets. Congress has released a $1.7 trillion omnibus appropriations package that includes all 12 fiscal year appropriations bills for the fiscal year 2023. Get all of the agricultural headlines of the week directly in your inbox by subscribing to the newsletter.

