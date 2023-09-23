Week in Review: New Fusarium Threat to Strawberries & Citrus Season Starts with A Storm

The Draft Strategic Plan 2024-28 from the Department of Pesticide Regulation (DPR) reflects a sustainable pest management approach to the full scope of DPR responsibilities. The U.S. Department of Labor (DOL) has introduced a proposal for new H-2A rules intended to improve overall conditions for workers. An Asian citrus psyllid (ACP) carrying Candidatus Liberibacter asiaticus (CLas) has been identified on a residential property in Ventura County. A new report highlights some of the issues that agricultural truck drivers are facing and presents possible solutions. Stay informed about the latest agricultural headlines by subscribing to the newsletter.

