Week in Review: New Beetle Confirmed in Multiple Crops & Good Year for California Rice

A new beetle for California growers to be aware of, Carpophilus truncatus, has been identified in both almond and pistachio orchards. Reports indicate that it has been a tumultuous year for almond growers, beginning with an abundance of snow and rain which created a series of challenges. California rice farmers are celebrating a robust harvest, thanks largely to water availability, according to Tim Johnson, President and CEO of the California Rice Commission. Conservation investments made by the U.S. Department of Agriculture were recently highlighted at an event at Maddox Dairy in Riverdale, California.

