Week in Review: More Water for CVP Contractors & Mixed Results for Nut Shipments

The Bureau of Reclamation announced an increase in water supply allocation for south-of-Delta agricultural contractors in the Central Valley Project. Nut shipments showed varied trends in the month of May, with almond shipments increasing and decrease in pistachio shipments. Several industry groups have filed lawsuits against the EPA over its finalized emissions standards for heavy-duty and light- to medium-duty vehicles. Governor Gavin Newsom has signed Senate Bill 92 and Assembly Bill 2288 to reform the Private Attorneys General Act.

Related