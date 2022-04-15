Week in Review: More Farmland Fallowing & Burn Restrictions Impacting Vineyard Removals

With drought conditions rivaling those experienced in 2015, there are expectations for further agricultural land fallowing this year. The California Department of Water Resources is investing more than $33 million to assist with needed canal repairs. Some grape growers are having to make some tough decisions about vineyards with burning restrictions coming into effect. After an exceptionally dry start to 2022, Reclamation has updated CVP allocations and adjusted operations of Friant Dam. Get all of the agricultural headlines of the week directly in your inbox by subscribing to the newsletter.

