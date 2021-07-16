Week in Review: More Drought Declarations & New Pest Found in Commercial Production

Nine more counties were added to California’s drought emergency declaration at a press conference near San Luis Obispo. Black fig fly has now officially been found in a commercial growing operation in Ventura County. Projections indicate that demand will largely be able to keep pace as U.S. pistachio production continues to increase, with expectations for good years ahead. President Joe Biden signed an executive order on Friday addressing market competition and the right to repair. Results from the referendum vote related to the Quota Implementation Plan have been released by the California Department of Food and Agriculture. Receive all of the top agricultural news directly in your inbox by subscribing to the newsletter.

