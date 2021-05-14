Week in Review: More Counties in Drought Emergency, Port Conditions Improving

Governor Gavin Newsom made a drought declaration on May 10 covering an additional 39 California counties. Challenging conditions in the Los Angeles port are slowly improving, but there is still work to be done to bring efficiency back up to where it was before the pandemic. The California Bureau of Reclamation has put water supply allocations on hold for Central Valley Project water contractors located north of the Delta. The California Leafy Greens Marketing Association recently endorsed new Pre-Harvest Testing guidance to help improve food safety. Dry conditions are taking their toll on California, with rice acreage being significantly impacted by the lack of water. Subscribe to the weekly newsletter to receive all of the biggest headlines in agriculture every week.

