Week in Review: Monterey Still Assessing March Storm Damage & More WOTUS Developments

Monterey County Agricultural Commissioner Juan Hidalgo detailed how the area has been impacted by extreme weather this year. President Joe Biden vetoed the Congressional effort to overturn the Waters of the United States (WOTUS) rule. The dairy industry is pursuing changes to federal milk pricing procedures; however, there is no consensus among industry groups. The implementation of Biden’s WOTUS rule has now been stopped in a total of 26 states. EPA plans to modernize the ESA workplan to address certain compliance issues and growers are encouraged to prepare now for coming changes. Get the latest agricultural headlines directly in your inbox by subscribing to the newsletter.

