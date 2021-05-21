Week in Review: Mixed Reviews to Newsom Budget, Transport Woes for Ag Exports

The latest budget revision from Governor Gavin Newsom will bring additional support to California’s farmers and ranchers but does not adequately address water issues. Agricultural producers are facing more transportation issues as it relates to trucking challenges. In light of recent developments, farmers are being encouraged to understand their rights when it comes to refusing property access. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration recently conducted a food safety investigation related to multiple outbreaks of E. coli. Timely transportation of American ag exports is imperative for producers to remain competitive in the global market. Get all of the agricultural headlines of the week directly in your inbox by subscribing to the newsletter.

