Week in Review: Massive Almond Crop Expected & New Organic Goals for California

The latest report from the US Department of Agriculture (USDA) calls for a significantly larger almond crop than last year. California has set new benchmarks as part of the effort to convert conventional ag production into organic systems. The USDA's National Agricultural Statistics Service is conducting two crucial mid-year surveys: the June Agricultural Survey and the June Area Survey. The California Department of Water Resources released the latest Semi-Annual Groundwater Conditions report showing a marked improvement after a strong water year in 2023. The National Cattlemen's Beef Association and Public Lands Council have raised concerns about the final Phase 2 rule amending NEPA.

