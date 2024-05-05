Week in Review: Marginal Increases to Water Allocations & New Bird Flu Guidelines

Water allocations for both the State Water Project and Central Valley Project have been increased slightly. The U.S. Department of Agriculture has instituted new protocols aimed at curtailing the spread of highly pathogenic avian influenza. The Specialty Crops Security Act of 2024 seeks to bolster the Specialty Crop Block Grant Program by increasing its annual authorization from $85 million to $100 million. The Department of Labor has issued a final rule aimed at strengthening protections for temporary ag workers by making several changes to the H-2A program. Stay informed about the latest agricultural issues by subscribing to the newsletter.

Related