Week in Review: Legislation Seeks Fairness at U.S. Ports & Industry Optimism for Avocado Market

California lawmakers introduced the legislation in the U.S. House of Representatives as a follow-up to the Ocean Shipping Reform Act of 2022. More than 150 industry groups sent a letter addressed to President Joe Biden encouraging involvement in the ongoing negotiations. Chris Sayer of Petty Ranch explains his optimism for the industry as they replace citrus trees with new avocado plantings. In a recent ruling centered on the Major Questions Doctrine, the U.S. Supreme Court has restricted some of the regulating authority of the Environmental Protection Agency. Get all of the ag headlines of the week directly in your inbox by subscribing to the newsletter.

