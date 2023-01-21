Week in Review: Lawmakers Call for Better Water Management & Cover Crops Helping Absorb Rain

Brian German Industry

As California experiences several atmospheric rivers bringing substantial precipitation to the state, lawmakers are highlighting the need for better water management. Cover crops provide a variety of benefits to growers and the recent storm systems that came through California demonstrated multiple advantages. Multiple organizations representing the fresh produce industry are raising concerns about a potential retail grocery merger. Get all of the agricultural headlines of the week directly in your inbox by subscribing to the newsletter.