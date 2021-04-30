Week in Review: Is A Statewide Drought Declaration the Answer? Moving Toward Carbon Market Clarity

There has been some criticism for how Governor Gavin Newsom has approached the state’s water situation, issuing a targeted drought declaration. The California Farm Water Coalition has pointed out that dry conditions have resulted in a decline in the acreage of several crops due to significantly reduced water availability. Assembly Bill 350 seeks to help farmers and ranchers navigate the implementation of the Sustainable Groundwater Management Act. The Growing Climate Solutions Act of 2021 is being described as an important first step for getting farmers more involved in viable carbon markets. An effort led by Western Growers looks to speed up the development and implementation of harvest automation technology. Subscribe to the weekly newsletter to receive all of the biggest headlines in agriculture.

