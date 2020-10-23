Week in Review: Increased ACP Trap Finds and Ag Rallies to Defeat Prop 15

The ACP/HLB San Joaquin Valley Task Force is calling attention to the recent rise in Asian citrus psyllid trap findings in Kern County. As election day continues to draw nearer, groups are refocusing efforts to oppose Prop 15. A team of ten researchers looked closely at cattle grazing in California and determined that the practice has a great deal of potential in combatting catastrophic wildfires. The North American Meat Institute lost its appeal against Proposition 12, but other efforts to prevent the measure from being implemented in 2022 continue. The week’s major headlines can be sent directly to your inbox by subscribing to the newsletter.

